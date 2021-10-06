HAWESVILLE — Chris Haycraft, 58, of Hawesville, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. John Christopher Haycraft was born in Daviess County on July 22, 1963, to Jack Carroll and Mary Ann Storm Haycraft. Chris was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and then went on to work at Hickory Springs for over 32 years, where he took over operations after his father retired. Chris was an avid outdoorsman who loved farming, hunting deer and turkey and playing golf. If not outdoors, Chris was watching the hunting channel or his 49ers play football. He also loved to attend sporting events like NHRA racing, baseball and soccer. Chris loved to grill out with his family and cherished the time he got to spend with them. His grandchildren, Madelyn and Brooklyn, meant the world to Chris, and he loved spending time with them.
Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Angela Storm and Lafe and Marie Haycraft.
He is survived by his children, Rachel Sexton (Garrett), Courtney Beck (Jordon) and Aaron Haycraft; parents Jack and Mary Ann Haycraft; fiancé Tammy Hanson; siblings Anne Coomes (Scott), Karen Young (Mike), Gera Jarboe (Scott), Wayne Haycraft (Mary), Eric Haycraft (Charlotte), Ethan Haycraft (Misty), Shirley Mills (Kenny), Theresa Jackson (Jeremy), Sister Anna Maria, DCJ, Maura Millay (Martin) and Paul “P.J” Haycraft (Ashley); granddaughters Madelyn Beck and Brooklyn Bertke; and a large and loving extended family.
The funeral Mass for Chris will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Williams Catholic Church. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Judes or Ronald McDonald House Charities RMHC, 435 Limestone St., Indianapolis, IN 46202
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
