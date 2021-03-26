HAMMONDS, Ind. — Chris Kopstad, 46, of Hammonds, Indiana, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was born Aug. 22, 1974, in Chicago to the late Arthur Sr. and Janice Kopstad. Chris loved classic cars and motorcycles and was a fan of 90s hip hop music.
Chris is survived by his wife, Amanda Kopstad; his stepchildren, Shyla, Kaden and Tristan; his sister, Kitty Lynn Kopstad; his brother, Arthur Kopstad Jr.; aunt Cory Garofalo; and several nieces and nephews.
The service with limited attendance will be Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
All who attend the visitation and service shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckinridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Kopstad Family, c/o Amanda Kopstad, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Chris Kopstad may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
