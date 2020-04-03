Chris Lynn Foster, 48, of Owensboro, passed away April 1, 2020. He was born April 9, 1971, in Owensboro to Eugene and Joan Foster. Chris was a construction worker for most of his life. He graduated from Daviess County High School and from Western Kentucky University. Chris enjoyed the outdoors and watching football. He also loved spending time with his family during Sunday lunch at the home of his parents and cherished the time with his daughters.
Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Delbert and Bernadine Foster and Richard and Mary Ann Mayfield; and his aunt, Linda Rumage.
He is survived by two daughters, Hannah Marie and Ellah Jane Foster; brothers Jeff Foster and Scott (Cyndi) Foster; sister Tammy (Todd) Thompson; aunts and uncles Rose and Jerry Wilson, Norman Rumage, Rita and Tom Sullivan, Dot and Alan Askins, Frank and Vicky Mayfield, Rachel Chapman, Donna and Donnie Hagan and Marsha and Janet Mayfield; all of his Mayfield cousins; and special friends, Kevin Owen and Jason Baker.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mr. Foster’s funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private. Entombment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. His family will be planning a celebration of his life to be held at a later date.
