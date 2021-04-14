Chrisie Mattingly, 56, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on June 16, 1964, to Lana Hall Chenault and William Joseph “B.J.” Fulkerson. She worked at Ragù for 17 years and attended First Free Will Baptist in Owensboro.
As someone who never met a stranger, Chrisie loved making people laugh; a comedian in her own mind. She had a true love for animals, especially her dogs Tucker and Olivia. Chrisie had a very good memory—perhaps photographic—and could find joy in anything she did. Full of life, Chrisie was always singing and had quite the beautiful voice. A lover of music, she also learned to play the guitar. The beach was a favorite place for her to escape to. Larger than life. Creative. Big-hearted. Loving. Adjectives which encompass the beautiful life that was Chrisie’s.
Chrisie is preceded in death by her stepfather, Robert Chenault; and grandparents Mary Jo Fulkerson, William Fulkerson, Louise Hall, Jake Hall and Lockie Mattingly.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Jeff Mattingly; children Kandice (Bobby) Gray, Ryan (Stephanie) Burr and Lindsay (Cindy Downey) Mattingly; grandchildren Kennedy Burr, Gage Luttrell, London Burr, Keelie Burr, Ryleigh and Kenley Downey; siblings Debbie (Roger) Kittinger, Randy (Kim) Fulkerson, Tammy (Dean) Ward and Krystle Shock; aunt Carolyn Chenault; mother and father-in-law, Jim and Evelyn Mattingly; brother-in-law Greg Mattingly; sisters-in-law Gayle Jackson and Rhonda (Richard) Beck; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Bro. Tim Hall officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Daviess County Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor Chrisie at the visitation and service are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Chrisie Mattingly and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
