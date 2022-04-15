Chrissy Cox Robey, 92, of Owensboro, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born January 15, 1930, in Nuckols, to the late Sam Cox and Mary E. Lyons Cox. Chrissy retired from South Central Bell. She was a member of Telephone Pioneers and Lewis Lane Baptist Church. Chrissy enjoyed volunteering at Christmas Wish and helped thousands receive Christmas. She loved gardening and hated squirrels and sent hundreds to squirrel heaven from her bathroom window.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William “Bill” Robey; a son, Rodney Robey; two brothers, Orion Cox and Frank Cox; and a sister, Sally Cox Kehoe.
She is survived by a son, Scott Robey (Tina); daughter-in-law, Sharon Robey; four grandchildren, Paige Robey Coffey (Bill), Erin Finn Hodgson (Matt), Lauren Scarborough (Greg), and Jena Thompson (Bobby); sisters-in-law, Ella Jean Cox and Jackie Robey; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Lewis Lane Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Buck Creek Cemetery, Nuckols. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Lewis Lane Baptist Church. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Buck Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1195 Barrett Hill Road, Livermore, KY 42352.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented