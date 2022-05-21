Christa Janel Filback, 52, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at her home. She was born February 21, 1970, in Daviess County to the late Richard Allen Gillim and Sandra Boarman Gillim. Christa enjoyed spending time with her family and her three fur babies.
She is survived by her son, Caleb Burnette (Tawny); daughter, Madison Lowry; grandchild, Jayden Steinhauer; sister, Kim Oliver; fiance, Johnathon Helmuth; grandmother, Mildred Boarman; niece, Abby Oliver; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There will be no services. Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented