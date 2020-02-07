HARTFORD — Christian Diego Casas, 17, of Hartford, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Ohio County Hospital. He was born April 8, 2002, in Truro, Cornwall, England. Christian was a senior at Ohio County High School.
He is survived by his mother, Lisa Ann Nicodemus; sister Alianna Casas; brother Aiden Casas; father Edward Casas; grandfather William Nicodemus; grandparents Paula and Douglas Gordon; aunts and uncles Robert Nicodemus (Megan), Colin Gordon and Katherine Aguirre (Alex); and cousins Klemmer, Gillam, Zander
and Vayda.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davis
Commented