LOUISVILLE — Christian “James” Simone, 50, of Louisville, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. He was born in Owensboro on June 24, 1971, to the late Robert and Roberta Frances Simone. Christian graduated from Owensboro Catholic High in 1989 and attended Murray State University. He enjoyed going to concerts and listening to music.
Christian is survived by his children, Zachary Simone and Sophie Simone; brothers Timothy Simone, Kevin Simone and Sean (Bree) Simone; niece Bailey Simone; and nephew Tyler Simone.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Friends of Sinners, Zach Nance, 320 Clay St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
A private graveside service will be at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date with Kathy Shouse officiating. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented