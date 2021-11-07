REYNOLDS STATION — Christie Lynn Holman Driver, 55, of Reynolds Station, passed away at 2:58 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.
Christie was born Jan. 11, 1966, in Evansville, Indiana, to Joseph Eugene Holman and Lana (Springer) Steele. She graduated from Castle High School in 1984. Christie loved being a homemaker and making crafts, volunteering at the Hancock County Animal Shelter and doing photography.
Christie was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Holman.
Christie is survived by her mother, Lana Steele; husband of nine years, Rob Driver; daughter Kelsey Herrera (Eddie); sons Kody Scott (Amanda) and Kyle Scott; sister Tammy Kueber; brothers Scott Holman and Brian Holman; and lifelong friend, Julie Raleigh.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel — A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Ave., Evansville, IN 47715. A live stream will be available beginning 20 minutes prior to the service time. Please visit www.boonefuneralhome.net, select your loved one’s obituary, scroll to the bottom of the page, and click Live Stream. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hancock County Animal Shelter, 305 Bob Gibbs Road, Hawesville, KY 42348.
Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net.
