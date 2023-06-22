Christie Michelle Hamilton, 46, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her home in Owensboro. She was born on July 22, 1976, in Owensboro to Mary Rose Fitzgerald and the late Charles Gilbert Fitzgerald.
Christie was a loving wife to Samuel J. Hamilton and a devoted mother to her children, Joseph M. Korfhage, Jacob A. Hamilton and Jorga M. Hamilton. She was also a proud grandmother to Braydon M. Korfhage. Christie is survived by her mother; her husband; her children; her grandson; her brother, Gilbert A. Fitzgerald; sister, Angie M. L. (husband, Marius J.) Frandsen; brother, Michael T. (wife, Chasity M.) Fitzgerald; sister, Misty Hernandez; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Christie was full of life and loved making people smile and laugh. She lived life to the fullest, enjoyed spending time with her family. She had a love for her family like no one else. In her free time, Christie enjoyed arts and crafts, coloring, and cooking.
An Inspirational and Commemorative memorial celebration for Christie Hamilton will be held at noon on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the chapel at McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 W 5th St, Owensboro, KY 42301.
McFarland Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Christie Michelle Hamilton. Please leave memories and condolences for the family at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
Commented