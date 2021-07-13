Christie Ralph Dame, 50, of Owensboro, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, after an illness. Christie was short — definitely in height, often in patience — but she was larger than life. If you were blessed enough to know her, you were regaled with funny stories and so many opinions, about everything from Blake Shelton’s relationship with Gwen Stefani (hated it) to wearing pants (hated it even more). Everyone in her family secretly considered Christie to be their favorite family member. She will be remembered for tattling on her brother to get herself out of trouble, dueting “Love Shack” with her sister, dominating on Rook at her Mom and Dad’s game nights, but mostly for loving her “Marky,” her daughter, Ashton, and her three granddaughters, Emersyn, Everly and Salem.
Christie was preceded in death by her grandparents, notably her Pappaw Edward Cayley, who liked to sneak her coffee as a child.
Christie is survived by her husband, Mark Dame; daughter, Ashton (Wendell) Wood; parents, Bill and Melva Hagan; brother, Steve (Sonya) Ralph; sister, Angie (Robert) Chinn; and precious granddaughters, Emersyn, Everly and Salem Wood.
Services will be held 4 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, and again from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Christie was not tolerant of emotional reactions and she would want anyone crying over her passing to “get over it.”
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Dame.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Christie Ralph Dame and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented