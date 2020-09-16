Christina Baucom, 44, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. She was born October 5, 1975, in Dothan, Alabama. Christina loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed making arts and crafts, the outdoors and having cookouts. Christina was a twin and lost her twin brother, Christopher Bass; another brother, Jamie; and her mother, Linda Ford.
Surviving are her husband of 26 years, Christopher “Bubba” Baucom; three daughters, Amber Wood, and husband Chris, Courtney Voyles, and husband Cody, and Brittnay Shock, and husband Robert, all of Owensboro; her father and stepmother, James Lester and Frankie Bass of Marianna, Florida; seven grandchildren, Christopher Wood III, Killian Wood, Cayden, Waverly and Addalynn Voyles, and Hunter and Journey Shock; a brother, Robert Bass of Chipley, Florida; a stepbrother, Larry Thacker, and a stepsister, Francisca Hammonds, both of Tennessee; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Barbara and Christopher Baucom Sr. of Smyrna, Tennessee; and
a sister-in-law, Kay Young, and two nieces, Samantha and Mackenzie Young,
all of Smyrna.
Services for Christina Baucom will be Thursday afternoon at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with limited attendance. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Christina shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and when attending shall enter the doors near the flag pole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Family of Christina Baucom, c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Memories and condolences for the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented