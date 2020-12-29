Christina “Christy” Michelle Craig Martinez, 48, of Owensboro, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at her home.
She was a member
of Blessed Mother
Catholic Church, and later, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Martin Martinez; children, Jennifer Christine Ftacek, Trevor Anthony Pierce, Monica Alisia Gonzalez, Mauricio
Ermilo Gonzalez, Jesenya April Martinez and Rosa Elia Martinez.
Visitation: From 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
