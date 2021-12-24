HARDINSBURG — Christina Dever, 39, of Kirk, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She was a former assistant manager for Dominos Pizza.
Survivors include her children, Nicky Colgan and Ashlee Colgan; stepchildren Tajaa, Shahanah and Nihzha Thomas and Te’Zhan Fletcher; mother Anita Dever; brother Dewey Dever III; and sisters Jennifer Dever and Cheryl Whitehead.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Dever Family Cemetery, Kirk. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy: Kosair Charities.
