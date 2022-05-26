Christina Lynn Burns, 43, of Owensboro passed away May 22, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born January 24, 1979, in Owensboro to Katherine Atherton Barnett. Christina was a member of Old Calvary Baptist Church. A pillar to the Famous Bistro, having worked alongside incredible people for over a decade, Christina became a favorite to countless people who came to the restaurant. She had a unique way of bringing everyone together and always made everyone feel at home.
Christina loved spending time with her daughter, Kaylea, and her dog, Frankie Rae, being with her Bistro family, and enjoying her time at the beach with her mother, Kathy.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Mildred Atherton and Ray Haswell, and her paternal grandfather, David Floyd Burns.
Along with her mother, those left to cherish Christina’s memory are her daughter, Kaylea Homiak of St. Petersburg, Florida; sister, Chery Lynn Axton of Tell City, Indiana and her children, Jarrett, Kailynn, and Tyler; sister, Cassaundra Leigh Wyatt of Indianapolis, Indiana; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and extended family and closest friend, Sheri and her children Luke, Cutler, and Deluka.
The funeral service will be 6 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Christina.
