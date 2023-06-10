CARMEL, INDIANA — Christine Buchanan Crawford, 94, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Magnolia Springs at Bridgewater in Carmel, Indiana. She was born June 20, 1928, in Bonny Blue, Virginia.
Chris, or Tinky as she was known to her extended family and a few close friends, spent most of her childhood in a large, loving family living in Kingsport, Tennessee. She married Sturm Carson Crawford and began her life’s adventure away from East Tennessee. Her husband of 44 years worked for General Electric and his job took them to Syracuse, New York and then Owensboro. She worked as an administrative assistant at GE, similar to a job she had at Grosset & Dunlap in Kingsport, Tennessee. Her most lasting and rewarding job began when her son Alan was born. Chris lived on Sioux Place in Owensboro until 2017. In Owensboro, Chris and Carson worked diligently as a team to raise Alan in the most loving way imaginable, and Chris was very active in the community, especially through her long-term membership at First Baptist Church. This time in Owensboro included routine extended family vacations to Pawley’s Island, South Carolina and most Christmas holidays spent in East Tennessee. In later years, there were trips to upstate New York and southwest Montana to visit Alan and Nancy and her grandson, David.
She was tempted to move to Bozeman, Montana where her son and his family lived but the thought of seven months of winter and no humidity during the summer was too much of a change. Chris (Mimi) never missed an occasion to send her grandson, David, a card, newspaper clipping, or book; sometimes the occasion was simply “just because”. Numerous family trips were made between Kentucky, Montana, and Tennessee through the years; Chris even visited Montana during the winter, with “visit” being an important distinction!
When the onset of Alzheimer’s made it clear that Chris could no longer live alone, a painful but well-thought-out decision was made for her to move to Carmel, Indiana in 2018 to an assisted living facility and with family nearby. David provided youthful energy in helping Alan prepare the Sioux Place house for a new owner. Perhaps the hardest part of this move was surrendering her car keys and driver’s license! Chris hid the main keys from a long-time family friend who had purchased her car! Chris and her family were grateful that her younger sister, Fran, brother-in-law, Tom, nephew, Eric, niece, Amanda, and great-niece, Caroline, live in the Carmel, Indiana area and were able to see her on a routine basis. A special thanks goes to Amanda who did a lot of due diligence in researching various assisted living facilities.
Chris was a gentle soul who loved life, her friends and family, Cardinals, squirrels, fresh ripe peaches, vine-ripened tomatoes, and hamburgers from Old Hickory in Owensboro; not being born in Owensboro, she never acquired a taste for barbeque mutton, but she had a known sweet tooth! One of her absolute favorite things to do was to visit with family and friends. Daughter-in-law, Nancy, is grateful for a one-on-one visit with Chris in autumn of 2019 before the onset of COVID and the worsening of Chris’s Alzheimer’s.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Carson; her parents, W. A. and Addie Buchanan; her brother, Jay; her sisters, Ruth, Mildred, and Billie; and her cousin, whom she thought of as a sister, Nell.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Nancy Crawford, and a grandson, David, all of Bozeman, Montana; a sister, Mrs. Fran Hammonds of Westfield, Indiana; a brother-in-law, Tom Hammonds of Westfield, Indiana; many nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; many cousins; and numerous friends across the entire country.
Chris will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Her family is grateful for the visits and loving care provided by Debbie and her husband, Ken, of Noblesville, Indiana along with the wonderful staff at Magnolia Springs in Carmel, Indiana and Luminary Hospice of Carmel, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial of your choice in Chris’s name to a local organization that gives back to your local community.
Inurnment will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Leppert Mortuaries is handling the local arrangements in Carmel, Indiana.
