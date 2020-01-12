GREENVILLE -- Christine Chandler, 90, of Greenville, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Ms. Chandler was a member of Lone Star Baptist Church in Greenville. She was a homemaker, taught Sunday school at Lone Star Baptist Church for 63 years and was also a member of the Lady Missionary Society. She is preceded in death by her husband, Orvil Chandler; parents Charlie and Gola Willis; brothers J.C. and Junior Willis; sister Glodean Chandler; son-in-law Gary Bandy; and two great-grandchildren, Allyson Masticola and Mackenzie Masticola.
She is survived by daughters Phyllis "William" Walker of Greenville and Patricia "John" Tharp of Louisville; grandchildren Patrick "Audrey" Walker, Korey Walker, Emily "Ryan" Roger and Jessica "Albert" Masticola; great-grandchildren Hunter Walker, Alysha Walker, Kolton Walker, Krista Walker, Madison Masticola, Ireland Masticola, Gary Rogers, Ross Rogers and Andy Rogers; and step-great-grandson Jesse Long.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Lone Star Baptist Church in Greenville with Bro. Ricky Peterson officiating and Bro. J.W. Haire and Bro. Joe Carter assisting. Burial will be in Lone Star Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. She will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
