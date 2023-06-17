Christine Edge, 78 of Whitesville, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Heartford House following a battle with breast cancer. She was born Oct. 9, 1944, to the late Everett and Sally Medcalf of Magan. She was united in marriage with Floyd Edge July 8, 1963, and they lived together on the same farm all of the nearly 60 years they were married. She was a homemaker and babysitter with many of those children continuing to call her Nanny into adulthood.
She was also preceded in death by siblings, James Medcalf, Effie French, Cyrus Medcalf, and Sue Howard.
She is survived by her husband, Floyd; son, Mike (Gail) Edge of Whitesville; two daughters, Donna (Jim) Roberson and Robin (Jimmy) Voyles, both of Hawesville; grandchildren, Karissa (Jaime) Morris, Austin (Josie) Edge, and Dakota (Ariel) Edge, Jess (Amanda) Roberson, Zoe Roberson and Bill (fiancée Sarah) Roberson, Logan (Cassi) Payne and Brodie Payne, Emmy Voyles, and Jake Voyles; great-grandchildren, Maddy, Allena, and, new baby due this month, Morris, Jase, Rylan, Gannon, and Tripp Edge, and Titan Payne; and sisters, Judy Vandivier, Marilyn Howard, and Marty (Mike) Millay.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home. Visitation is noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Christine was a multi-gallon blood donor and the family would be honored if you’re able to donate blood in her honor or donate to a breast cancer research charity or donate to a charity of your choice.
