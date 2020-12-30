CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Christine Gabbard Loyd, 95, of Clinton Township, Michigan, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. She was born in Primrose to Fred and Mabel Gabbard on Sept. 8, 1925.
Christine is survived by her loving children, Charolette (Jack) Otterbacher and Jerry (Debbie) Loyd; dearest grandmother of Jahna Louca, Marla Otterbacher, Christy Payne and Jerald Loyd; four step-grandchildren, Johnny Puckett, Tony Puckett (deceased), Annie Puckett and Shannon Martin, eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be handling graveside services on Saturday at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, 1300 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Please share a memory at wasikfuneralhome.com.
Commented