Christopher Alan Carrico, 44, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Christopher was born on October 11, 1976 to Bill and Myra Carrico. Christopher was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High and of the OCTC HVAC program earning an associate’s degree in applied science and a master HVAC licenses heating and cooling. He was lead HVAC installer for over 20 years at Four Seasons Heating & Cooling. Christopher recently moved to Louisville and was in training for a management job.
Christopher was always very considerate of other people and was a proud supporter of Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA), donating his organs so that others could live on.
Christopher is survived by his father and mother, Bill and Myra Carrico; his sister, Jennifer Ann Carrico Roberts and her husband Harry Roberts, Jr.; two nieces, Taylor Laine Roberts (Kirk) and Emily Ann Roberts; one nephew, Harry Chase Roberts; many aunts, uncles, family and friends; two of Christopher’s closest friends and supporters, Laci Millay, Scott Leuckel; and his furry friend, Bruiser.
Christopher’s family would like to thank Louisville Baptist Hospital, KODA, and especially Shelly Stettenbenz, APRN for taking such good care of Christopher.
The Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Reed, Kentucky. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
The family requests that memorial contributions take the form of a donation to the Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky www.sparkyrescue.com/donations.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Carrico. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Christopher Alan Carrico and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
