LITTLE RIVER, SOUTH CAROLINA — Christopher Alan “Rolo” Vaught, 53, of Little River, South Carolina, passed away in McLeod-Seacoast Health Hospital at 11:20 a.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, following complications of a sudden heart attack. Mr. Vaught was born November 4, 1968, in Louisville to the late William E. and Caroline H. (Lindauer) Vaught. He was a 1986 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School, in Owensboro. He was previously a member of St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church from 1968 until 1986.
Mr. Vaught was a professional musician and a gifted drummer and singer, performing and touring with bands in Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, and South Carolina. He began his musical career as a co-founder and drummer for the heavy metal band “Dirt Cheap”, which rocked the local bar scenes in Owensboro, Louisville, Lexington, and Frankfort in the late 1980s. At the time of his death, he was the drummer for the band “Leave A Scar” as well as a regular house band performer at Jay’s at Little River in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
He was also a talented artist, drawing in pencil and ink. He had been developing his skills in leatherworking, creating his own designs, and making guitar straps and belts for friends.
Like a true Southerner, he was fond of good bourbon, good barbeque, good friends, and good laughs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Caroline H. (Lindauer) Vaught and William E. “Bill” Vaught, and stepbrother, Larry Basham of Ocala, Florida.
He is survived by his brother, Marty, and sister-in-law, Margie Vaught of Jasper, Indiana; his niece, Caroline Vaught of Nashville, Tennessee; his stepmother, Dorothy “Dot” Vaught of Decatur, Alabama; his stepsisters, Beverly (Kelly) Smith of Battleground, Alabama, Cindy Basham of Decatur, Alabama, and Melissa Basham of Atlanta, Georgia.
Also, surviving is his best friend of 28 years, Jamison Simms, his wife, Dina, and their sons, Caleb, Patrick, and Marshall, all of Little River, South Carolina.
Among his extended family, he is also survived by uncles, aunts, and numerous cousins, as well as dozens of friends and hundreds of fans and admirers.
Friends wishing to pay their respects may do so by visiting Jay’s at Little River and by raising a toast to his memory and sharing their favorite stories and songs.
Private family services for Christopher “Rolo” Vaught will be held as burial arrangements for the internment of ashes are pending at Resurrection Cemetery in Philpot.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Lana Turner Fund to fight childhood cancers.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.leefhandcrematory.com for the Vaught family.
