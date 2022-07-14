NASHVILLE, TENN. — Christopher “Bruce” Vanderver, 57, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, after a yearlong battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Bruce was born May 18, 1965, to the late Edsel Bruce and Gloria Gail (Southard) Vanderver.
Bruce grew up in Sacramento and was a graduate of McLean County High School. He attended Western Kentucky University and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and spent the majority of his career working in the financial and health services industries. Bruce was a creative and prolific photographer and cherished his 80’s vinyl albums and Waterford Crystal. He was passionate about flowers and decorating for the holidays. Bruce also loved campy comedies and thrillers and could recite, in detail, the funniest lines from all his favorites. Most of all, Bruce will be missed for his intelligent, witty banter and dry humor.
In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clark and Alice (Vickers) Vanderver; maternal grandparents, Robert Southard and Mavis (Jenkins) Southard Mayes; and paternal aunts, Ina Austin and Wanda Welch.
Surviving Bruce is his caring and loving sister, Kimberly McGehee of Greenville; nephew, Joshua McGehee; niece, Kaylee McGehee; aunt, Joan Payne of Morgantown; great-aunt, Thelma “Tot” Escue; and cousins, Cheryl Bushong and Brent Clark.
Bruce will be lovingly remembered by his longtime friends and caregivers, Dr. Steve Moats and Todd McEachern of Nashville, Tennessee, as well as his special friend, Jackie Eachus of Granby, Missouri. He will also be forever remembered by a far-reaching circle of dear friends who provided light, laughter, and love during his best days and, especially, during the toughest.
We hold heartfelt gratitude and admiration for the personal care, concern, and warmth extended to Bruce by Dr. Jonathan Abbas and his amazing medical team at TN Oncology. Additionally, we recognize the team of nurses, medical assistants, and physicians in the Outpatient Infusion Center and Blood Cancer Unit on the 5th floor of St. Thomas Midtown Hospital. All were incredible and went above and beyond to support and show genuine affection to Bruce throughout his illness and during his final days under hospice care.
Arrangements for cremation were entrusted to Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home.
A celebration of life is planned for early fall at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens with a service for the interment of ashes to follow at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church, Nashville, Tennessee.
Memorial donations in Bruce’s name may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
