Christopher C. Riggs, 38, of Owensboro, passed away March 11, 2020. He was born July 14, 1981, in Owensboro, to Bill and Sheila Pickett Riggs. Christopher attended United Methodist Church and graduated from Daviess County High School in 1999. He later enrolled in Sullivan University Chef School, attaining the title professional cook. In 2013 he moved to Colorado, until returning recently.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Riggs and Dorothea Riggs Montgomery, Lindsey and Christine Pickett.
Along with his parents, Chris is survived by his dear companion, Kathleen Blair and their son, Nathan Riggs; his stepdaughter, Lily; his brothers, Michael (Cherie) Riggs and Kevin Lee Riggs; his nephew, Jeremy Riggs; and his nieces, Jennifer, Jessica, and Kathryn Riggs.
There will be a visitation from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
