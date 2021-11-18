Christopher “Chris” Henderson, 43, of Maceo, passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital surrounded by those who loved him most. He was born Jan. 21, 1978, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Chris was a U.S. Army veteran who was employed at Commonwealth Rolled Products for the last 10 years. When not at work, Chris enjoyed power sports, cars and motorcycles and was a dedicated member of the Modified Social Club (MSC). Most of all, Chris enjoyed spending time with his family and friends who he considered his family. Chris could often be found listening to his favorite playlist, doing burnouts, grilling or cooking a community meal (Friendsgiving), tinkering in his shop “Redline PowerSports” or helping anyone in need. To know Chris was to love Chris. He never met a stranger and was always the life of any party.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Henderson.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 13 1/2 years, Davina Henderson; daughters Aleia and Kylah Henderson; son Gunner Henderson; beloved pets Hank, Smokey and Jax; father and mother-in-law David and Cathy Mattingly; sister and brother-in-law Jaime and Blake Main, all of Owensboro; siblings Alishia (Dylan) McBeth of Connecticut, Bianca (Victor) Klunk of Florida, Kyle Montague of Florida and Paige Cunningham of Tennessee; extended family Geoffery Fischer and Cameron Jones; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The family of Chris wishes to express their love and heartfelt gratitude to the medical staff and caregivers at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for the compassionate care Chris received.
Services will noon Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of monetary donations to Chris’ children’s scholarship fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Henderson.
