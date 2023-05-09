Christopher “Chris” Ryan Coleman, 37, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at his home. He was born Aug. 2, 1985, in Munster, Indiana, to James David Coleman and Kimberly A. Dalessandro. Chris enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a big fan of Chevrolet Camaros. He also loved going fishing and playing pool.
Chris is survived by a son, David Coleman; his father, James David (Rhonda) Coleman; his mother, Kimberly (Pete) Dalessandro; three brothers, William (Heather) Coleman, David (Krystal) Coleman, and Tony (Devin) Osburn; a sister, Alyssa (William) Rafalski; his paternal grandmother, Mary H. Coleman; and maternal grandparents, Donald (Gwendolyn) Good.
The funeral service for Chris will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial to follow in Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of Chris Coleman may be left at www.glenncares.com.
