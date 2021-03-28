LIVERMORE — Christopher “Chris” Shane Forbes, 48, of Livermore, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 20, 1972, to the late Herman Reid and Colleene Allen Forbes.
Chris was the owner operator of Forbes Cleaning Service.
He leaves behind his children, Randi Forbes, Luke Abell, Christopher Shane Forbes Jr. and Collen Ray Forbes; siblings Ricky Brooks, Jamie Forbes, Karen Forbes and Kelli Forbes Roesch; and stepchildren Rico and Christian Centeno.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
