BOISE, IDAHO — Christopher Dale Dant, 32, of Boise, Idaho, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Saint Alphonsus health systems. He was born in Owensboro. Christopher had an infectious smile, the biggest heart, and a great sense of humor which would brighten anyone’s day. He was an amazing young man who was loved by all those who knew him.
Christopher had a brilliant mind. He and his family were so proud of his master’s degree in business. He was employed by Simplot in Boise, Idaho as a cash receipt supervisor. He loved playing in the rain and snow and was always up for an adventure. He had a passion for anything outdoors like taking his truck through the mountains, walking along the rivers, or just being with friends. He was a gaming enthusiast and had every gaming system to prove it.
Christopher was preceded by his grandmother, Brenda Abney, and his great-grandfather, Orin H. Fagala.
Survivors include his mother, Angela L. Pople, and his stepfather, Robert A. Pople of Nevada; his father, Roger Dale Dant of Kentucky; his sister, Tiffany Barvo; his brother-in-law, Matthew Barvo; his two nieces, Madison and Maya Barvo of Arizona; his great-grandmother, Viola Jean Fagala of Kentucky; his grandparents, Charles Ray and Sarah Dant of Kentucky; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He will forever be remembered by his family and friends.
