GREENVILLE — Christopher David “Chris” Meister, 63, of Greenville, died at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Meister was born Aug. 29, 1957, in Greenville. He was an old field pumper for CountryMark and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Chris was one of the finest men you would ever meet. He was very likable, a big guy with a huge heart who never met a stranger. He grew up in the oil field industry and lived for his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carrol Meister; mother Marianne Meister; and brother Philip Meister.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Clemons Meister; daughter Jennifer Scott of Greenville; son Josh Meister of Greenville; grandchildren Ben Scott, Clara Meister and Kamden Meister; brothers Fred (Helen) Meister and John (Rose) Meister; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family visitation and time of celebration prior to a graveside service open to the public at 1 p.m. Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery. Father Josh McCarty will officiate the service. Burial to follow.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
