Christopher David Shawn Carlisle, 45, of Owensboro, passed away at his home Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. He was born in Owensboro on Sept. 13, 1975, to Floetta Lee Carlisle and raised by his stepfather, Ronald Vaughan. Christopher liked cooking and fishing, but his true enjoyment was playing games with his son.
Along with his stepfather, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Flossie and Bill Rice; his uncles, Keith, Larry, Freddie and Ricky Carlisle; and aunt Shannon Reynolds.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his son, Ethan Hoover; his half-sisters Lisa and Tasha; and his aunts and uncles, Jack (Carolyn) Carlisle, Wayne (Mary) Carlisle, Mary Carlisle of New Albany, Rexie Carlisle, Ronald (Sandra) Sandefur, Elaine Thompson, Bonnie (Dale) Bowlds, Connie Carlisle, Stephen (Sonia) Carlisle, Gail Carlisle and Kristina Rice.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor and remember Christopher in person at the visitation or funeral are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Carlisle. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Christopher David Shawn Carlisle and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented