Christopher David York, 28, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022. He was born in Bloomington, Indiana to Floren Sam York and Theresa M. Hudson York. Christopher had a great work ethic and had been employed at McDonald’s for nearly ten years. He was a peaceful soul and wanted to fix any situation that seemed wrong. However, Chris also had a driven and determined personality. He loved spending time with family and especially enjoyed time with Maya and Ezra. Chris was a gamer, passionate about anime, and enjoyed heavy metal music and skateboarding. He was also an avid fan of Harry Potter and Star Wars.
He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Oscar York in 2019, and a great-grandmother, Mary Theresa Hudson.
Christopher is survived by his mother, Theresa York of Owensboro; father, Floren S. York (fiancé, Diane Hale) of Cincinati, Ohio; fiancé, Alisha Stewart, and her children, Maya and Ezra Hocker of Owensboro; a sister, Georganna Nichole York (fiancé, Shawn Sexton); brother, Gregory Daniel York; aunts, Catherine Bennett (Bill) and Bettyanna Armontrout (Scott); an uncle, John Hudson; grandparents, Jackie and Bonnie Hudson; grandmother, Shirley York; and many cousins.
The graveside service will be at noon Friday, August 26, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Christopher’s family, C/O Theresa York, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
The family would like to encourage folks who need help to reach out to Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition, 800-433-7291. Others are encouraged to support this organization.
