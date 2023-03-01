BOWLING GREEN — Christopher Douglas Neely, 40, of Bowling Green, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at his home. He was born Oct. 7, 1982, in Tacoma, Washington to Patricia Dianne Hentz Brown and the late Curtis Dale Neely. He graduated from Ohio County High School and completed fire training at Owensboro Technical School. Chris always wanted to be a firefighter, even from an early age. He worked at Bowling Green Medical Center as a paramedic and EMT and was also a firefighter at Alvaton Fire Department. He previously worked for Bowling Green, Franklin, and Ohio County Fire Departments.
He is survived by his wife, Alesha Dawn Neely; mother, Patricia Hentz Brown; son, William “Scott” Neely; brother, Gabriel Wade Thoms; sister, Teri Neely Goodenugh (Mick); and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 5, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. A private family burial will be in Green Brier Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Chris Neely Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
