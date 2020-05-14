CROMWELL — Christopher Gallas, 47, of Cromwell, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home. A Chicago native, Chris previously worked as a Chicago firefighter.
Survivors include his wife, Leslie Kerner; and son Kerry-Mitchell Kerner.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Chris’s life. William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Christopher Gallas Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
