CLOVERPORT -- Christopher "Chris" Gene Shultz, 38, of Cloverport, lived his last day on this earth doing what he loved most: spending time with his two boys on his family's farm. Chris was born June 5, 1981, in Owensboro. He attended Cloverport Schools and graduated from F.F.H.S. in 1999. He received his machinist certification from OCTCS. After college, Chris worked at T.T.M.A. in Owensboro. He worked at Domtar Paper Mill since 2008. Chris was a friend to everyone and made friends wherever he went. He had many friends he kept in touch with from his school days and working career. Chris had such a big and generous heart that anytime he saw a need, he was there to help. He enjoyed doing things for others. He had many hobbies and liked to deer hunt, fish, and target shoot, especially with his sons and other family. He enjoyed building things and tinkering with machinery and gadgets. He enjoyed painting and would surprise people with sentimental pictures he had made for them. He also enjoyed traveling with family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leo and Jean Shultz and Marvin and Anna Myers; and his child called home before birth.
Chris is survived by his wife, Laura, and sons Wesley, 12, and Luke, 8, of Cloverport; father and mother Donald and Senda Myers Shultz of Cloverport; sister, Selina (Michael) Johns of Cloverport; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Cloverport Funeral Chapel with Pastor Andrew Rupard officiating. Burial will follow at Cloverport Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
Chris' family would like to thank our family, friends and the entire community for their outpouring of love and support during this tragic loss. Chris' memory will live on in his sons.
You may share your thoughts and memories of Chris at www.cloverportfh.com.
