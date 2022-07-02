Christopher Glenn McCrady, 46, of Owensboro passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022. Born in El Paso, Texas September 18, 1975, he was the son of Nona Hancock and the late Jerry Glenn McCrady. Christopher was a carpenter and known as a Jack-of-all-trades. He was a very caring, outgoing man who loved his family and was great with children. He loved music and camping and was a Batman fanatic.
Surviving are his wife, Jessica Bauchman McCrady; children, Stevie McCrady of Island and Brooklyn Nicole Bell of Utica; stepchildren, Madison Casson, Autumn Willis, Amber Willis, and Caden Willis; a grandchild, Kutler James Hill; his mother, Nona Hancock; his stepfather, Daniel Higgs of Calhoun; brothers, Noah Higgs and Courtney (Jennifer) Higgs of Calhoun; a sister, Yulanda Higgs of Calhoun; stepsisters, Kaylan McCrady of Livermore and Ashley (Eddie) Martin of Calhoun; aunts, Sandy (Jerry) Birdwell of Utica and Cindy Hancock of Livermore; and several nieces and nephews and cousins.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Community Church in Calhoun with a fellowship time to follow.
Care was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family c/o Cardinal Cremation, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
