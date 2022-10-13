Christopher Green, 42, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022. He was born April 18, 1980, in Owensboro to Jimmy Dorris and Angela Green. Chris owned and operated Green Lawn Care for the last ten years. He enjoyed traveling, mowing, and his newest hobby, beekeeping. Chris loved life and was a loyal friend and family oriented. He enjoyed watching his oldest son play sports, along with other activities such as video games, and he loved watching his youngest son grow and discover new things.
Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Angela Green; grandmother, Patsy Green; and several aunts, an uncle, and cousins.
He is survived by his sons, Kaine Green and his mother, Mandy Schroader, and Hezekiah Green “Stinky” and his mother, Cheyenne Winstead; brothers, Jermaine Green, Andre (Joe) Green, and J.D. Rowe; sisters, Yasa Knight, Veronica Rowe, and Crystal Rowe; father, Jimmy Dorris; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, two great-nieces, and his dog, Izzy.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
