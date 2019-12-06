Christopher Howard Hughes went to sleep on Wednesday, Dec. 4th, 2019, due to complications with his heart. As most of you know, Chris was very much his own person, quick-witted and always willing to help a friend. All anyone had to do was call. He was an avid UK fan and a champion for all four-legged friends. During his high school years, he was active in sports, especially soccer, swimming and basketball. A prankster and jokester always, he loved teasing his girls. He was a loving father and grandfather. They were the apple of his eye.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Geoffery "Skip" Hughes; maternal grandparents Allie and Jessie Howard; and paternal grandparents Dr. W.T. "Skip" and Helen Schafer Hughes.
Christopher is survived by his mother, Ruth Ann Hughes; daughters Hannah (Dalton) McGehee and Monica Hughes; grandchildren Norah Grace, Wyatt and Aiden; sister Laura Levy and her daughters, Josephine and Sophia; and his dear aunt, Helen Brumley.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. 2nd St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences for the family of Christopher Hughes may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
