Christopher John Hall, 54, of Owensboro, passed away on Jan. 2, 2022, due to complications from COVID-19. Chris was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to John Wesley Hall and Eva Nell Hall on April 21, 1967.
Chris was the owner of Import Automotive in Owensboro. He established the business in 1990, from the ground up, with a desire to serve the community he loved. He tirelessly built a business that was known not only for great service, but also a format for which many lifelong friendships were built.
In addition to being a business owner, he had an immense entrepreneurial spirit. Chris dabbled in many things — all at once most times — and was competent at anything he set his mind to. He had many experiences in life and was a natural born storyteller. He could enthrall most anyone with his tales, parables and shenanigans. He spoke intelligently about most any subject and loved to share knowledge and swap stories.
Although Chris was born in Minnesota, he moved to Kentucky when he was a young boy. He quickly adapted and thrived in southern culture. He grew up in Maceo and that is where his love for anything mechanical was born. He had a curious mind and welcomed challenges. As a friend recently stated, he was truly one of the last independent thinkers. He was tireless and hardworking in all of his endeavors. Chris had many attributes, the most memorable of which were his wicked sense of humor, quick wit and mischievous grin. He never met a stranger.
He cherished his bygone days of racing with his friends at Kentucky Motor Speedway as well as present day racing activities. He loved life and was game for anything. If it involved good food, good friends and good times, he was on board. Chris enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing, camping, boating, dirt bikes, gardening & canning, racing and traveling. He felt most in his element doing anything outdoors and being surrounded by friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Dana Linn Worth; his brother, Robert Hall; an aunt; several cousins; and nephews. Expressions of sympathy can be directed to the Potter Children’s Home, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. This was an organization that Chris held near and dear to his heart.
Chris was a unique human being with such a radiant light. He was taken from this life too soon. Chris was dearly loved, has left a huge void and will be missed immensely. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a memorial service/celebration of life at a later date. This will ensure that a life well lived will be honored at a time when everyone can safely gather.
