BEAVER DAM — Christopher John Leach, 37, of Beaver Dam, left this earth to join his sister, Dena. Together, they will forever be in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Chris was a Christian and proud to call himself one. It was once said of him to have had “the heart of a warrior and the compassion of a saint.” He faced a lifetime of neurological problems every day of his life without any complaints. He never spoke any ill will towards anyone. Chris was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and loved his church family.
He is the son of John and Rhonda Leach of Beaver Dam; and the brother of Dena Maire (deceased) and Elizabeth Ann Leach. He is the grandson of Maurice {deceased) and Bettye Moore of Lewisburg and Walter and Thelma Leach (deceased).
Chris was an avid NASCAR Dale Sr. and Dale Jr. fan. He attended the Daytona 500 several times while spending winters in Florida. Camping, trail riding and fishing were lifelong hobbies from an early age. He loved his big draft horse and was a 29-year member of Ohio Co. Equestrian, Inc, the free therapeutic riding program his family has operated near Beaver Dam for 29 years. Chris got to take his bucket list wagon ride shortly before his death!
Thanks to his lifelong family friends: Nicole and Brandon Taylor, Jimmy and Terri Ashburn, Darrell and Vicki Stephens, Blake Bratcher, Bill Keith and his beloved Uncle Kenny. He loved country music, and Alan Jackson was his favorite singer with Brooks and Dunn coming in second.
It is the request of the family to those who wish to express their sympathy that it be in the form of a tax deductible donation made to Ohio Co. Equestrian, Inc., 819 W.D. Leach Lane, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the Family is having a private funeral service at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will be in Liberty Church Cemetery with a public graveside service at 1 p.m. Friday.
