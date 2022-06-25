Christopher L. Manley, 56, of Owensboro, passed away June 23, 2022, at home. He was born June 26, 1965, in Owensboro to the late Willis L. and Viola Mae Manley. Chris enjoyed hiking, fishing, and his time spent with his dad. Living in various places, Chris worked as a bartender and later in a nursery before moving back home. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Jenkins and his partner of sixteen years, Jimi Poteat.
Chris is survived by his sisters, Linda Bandy of Louisville, Lisa (Larry) Tanner of Philpot, and Sandra (Anthony) Nicotra of Melbourne, FL: a host of nieces and nephews and extended family, Tony and Kim Clark and Debbie Wilson Brown, and his favorite dog, Duke.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, 31 Glendale Ave., Ashville, N.C. 28803 or at www.bwar.org.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
