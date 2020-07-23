Christopher Leon Farmer, 43, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 26, 1977, in Daviess County. Chris was a member of Center Street Baptist Church and had worked in construction. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed life to the fullest. He always had a big smile on his face and loved helping others.
Chris was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles, Helen and James Johnson, David Adams, and Anthony Farmer.
Surviving are his parents, Martine and Ronnie Farmer, of Owensboro; his children, Caitlin Mason and Cameron Farmer, both of Owensboro, Ceely Farmer, Caleb Peak, and Chrissean Farmer, all of Hartford; two brothers, Marcus (Brittney) Farmer and Jason (Kym) Farmer, all of Owensboro; uncles, Bill Harris and John Harris, both of Owensboro, Paul Farmer, of Cleveland, Ohio, Dwayne Farmer, of Paducah, and Larry Farmer, of Galesburg, Illinois; aunts, Nannie Adams, of Owensboro, and Lou Williams, of Tennessee; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with limited attendance. Visitation will be from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation for Chris Farmer shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flag pole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Christopher Farmer, c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family of Chris Farmer can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
