Christopher Martin Pate “Mr. Peachy,” 52, of Utica, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Sept. 26, 1967, in Daviess County. Chris was retired from Owensboro Municipal Utilities as an electronic technician and was a member of Owensboro Christian Church. He was a U.S. Marine veteran and a member of the Monsarrat Masonic Lodge 379, having served as a master mason, was a Shriner and member of the Rizpah Temple. Chris was a 1985 graduate of Daviess County High School, loved the outdoors and taking long walks in the woods. He was an enthusiast of older trucks, all types of motorsports, enjoyed building a nice warm fire and driving off-road vehicles.
Chris fought a long, hard battle with multiple myeloma for 10 years. No matter how he felt, he still tried to have a great sense of humor, make people laugh and maintain a positive attitude. Chris was a great and loving husband, father, “Poppy,” son, big brother, grandson and uncle. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert H. “Bobby” Pate, on Jan. 25, 2018.
Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Kerensa Pate; two sons, Cody Lawrence Pate of Hartford and Christopher Cale Pate of Utica; a grandson, Hank Henderson Pate of Hartford; his mother, Libby Hudson and stepfather Richard of Hartford; his grandmother, Catherine “Mimi” Martin of Owensboro; a sister, Jill Noelle Humphrey and husband LaValton of Owensboro; a stepbrother, Crit Hudson and wife Jenny of Owensboro; a stepsister, Angel Boyken of Hartford; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sue and Charles Brown of Whitesville; a brother-in-law, Krestien Brown and wife Elizabeth of Whitesville; nephews Austin Bean, Matthew and Marshall Boyken and Michael Truschke and Harrison Brown; nieces Kinsley Brown and Gracie Hudson; stepmother Barbara “Bopper” Green of Owensboro; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services for Christopher Pate will be noon Monday, March 9, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Elmwood Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Masonic services will be 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The family would like to express appreciation to Dr. Jewraj Maheshwari (who Chris liked to call “Baby”) and his staff for all the love and compassionate care they gave Chris throughout his illness.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation (which helps veterans build or find homes), 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or to the Heartford House, c/o of Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
