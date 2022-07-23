CENTRAL CITY — Christopher Matthew Stewart, 42, of Central City, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 5:35 p.m. at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was a production worker for Land O’Frost.
Survivors: mother, Imogene Stewart; brothers, William (Leslie) Stewart and Andrew Stewart; and fiancé, Tammy Butterworth.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
