Christopher Michael Brown, 45, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Ohio under Hospice Care. Chris was preceded in death by his father, Mitchell Brown.
He left behind his mother, Naomi Brown-O'Hearn. He was married to Stacey Schull, and he raised three stepsons. He spent his career as a maintenance robotics engineer.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at First Christian Church with visitation after 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Cremains are at Owensboro Memorial Gardens beside his father.
Expressions of sympathy can be given to First Christian Church/Legacy Fund or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Commented