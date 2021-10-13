GREENVILLE — Christopher Michael Gregory, 29, of Greenville, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Deaconess Mid Town Hospital. He attended St. James A.M.E. Zion Church.
Survivors include his mother, Wanda Gregory; brother John Wesley Dulin; and sister Olivia Dulin.
Private service: 1 p.m. Saturday at St. James A.M.E. Zion Church, Central City. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Saturday. Face masks are required for the visitation and private funeral service.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contribution: Donations may be given to the funeral home on behalf of the family.
