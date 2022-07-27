Christopher “Chris” Michael Lanham, 50, of Owensboro died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Chautauqua Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Owensboro, he was the son of Sheila Rhineburger and Don Rhineburger.
Survivors: parents, Sheila and Don Rhineburger; wife, Lora Moreland Lanham; daughter, Patricia Lanham; brothers, Robert Lanham and J.R. Rhineburger; and a sister, Melissa Howard.
Services are private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family c/o Cardinal Cremation, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
