Christopher Ryan Roberts, born Oct. 6, 1982, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the age of 38. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. Chris was full of love and laughter and known for his playful pranks on family and friends. He cared deeply for his family and close friends. Chris had a generous heart and was always willing to help another in need. He had a fierce determination and met life head-on.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Richard Roberts Jr. of Owensboro; his maternal grandmother, Virginia Mae Daugherty of Owensboro; and his paternal grandfather, Thomas Richard Roberts Sr. of Owensboro.
Chris is survived by his mother, Shellene Davis of Owensboro; his two sisters, Misty (Jon) Roberts of Maceo and Shellena (Josh) Smith of Greensburg; his two brothers, Richard (Karina) Roberts of Maine and Jacob (Darcella) Roberts of Elizabethtown; his maternal grandfather, Emmett Daugherty of Owensboro; his paternal grandmother, Colleen Roberts Remole of Owensboro; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and his co-workers at 2nd and Charles.
The funeral service with limited attendance will be Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
All who attend the visitation and service for Mr. Roberts shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Shellene Davis, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Chris Roberts may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
