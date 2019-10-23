SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Christopher Alan Sinclair, 35, of Springfield, Illinois, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Christopher worked as an independent sales representative.
Survivors include his wife, Monica Sinclair; his children, Kaitlin Sinclair, Madison Sinclair and Daylin Grafton; and his siblings, Brandon Johnston, Brian Johnston, Daniel Compton, Kristina Johnston, Barb McCall and Bobi Johnston.
Expression of sympathy: Christopher Alan Sinclair memorial fund, c/o Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, 519 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Commented