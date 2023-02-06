Christopher “Toph” Neil Stodghill, 33, formerly of Owensboro, KY, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his residence in Waynesboro, Virginia. He was born on April 30, 1989, in Owensboro. Christopher was a Navy Veteran serving from 2008-2016 and an Army Veteran serving from 2019-2021.
Survivors include his mother, Sarah Ann (David) Black; father, Kenneth “Adam” Stodghill; wife, Jordan Greer Stodghill; children, “Ella Ruth” Kathleen Stodghill, Adam Christopher Stodghill, and Harper Holt Stodghill; grandparents, Kenneth Leon and Judy Ann Stodghill; siblings, Nicholas Adam Stodghill, Sarah “Katharine” (Nathan) Francis, Victoria Christine (Braden) Devine; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery with military honors. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
