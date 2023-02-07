Christopher “Toph” Neil Stodghill, 33, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his residence in Waynesboro, Virginia. He was born Apr. 30, 1989, in Owensboro. Christopher was a Navy veteran serving from 2008 to 2016 and an Army veteran serving from 2019 to 2021.
Survivors include his mother, Sarah Ann (David) Black; father, Kenneth “Adam” Stodghill; wife, Jordan Greer Stodghill; children, “Ella Ruth” Kathleen Stodghill, Adam Christopher Stodghill, and Harper Holt Stodghill; grandparents, Kenneth
Leon and Judy Ann Stodghill; siblings, Nicholas Adam Stodghill, Sarah “Katharine” (Nathan) Francis, and Victoria Christine (Braden) Devine; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
