CALHOUN -- Christy A. Davis, 48, of Calhoun, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. Christy was a homemaker and member of Calhoun Holiness Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Christian Texas and Felicia Davis; her father, Carroll Wilson; her mother, Sharone Towery (James); a brother, Bryan Wilson; and a sister, Cheryl Towery.
Graveside service: 1 p.m. Monday at Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: From 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy: Christy A. Davis Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Commented